New Laws Aim to Tackle Oregon Drug Crisis

OREGON – Oregon has multiple new laws coming into effect on New Year’s Day, including a law aimed at strengthening and improving measure 110.

House Bill 2513 works to make addiction and treatment services more available to every Oregonian by speeding up the process of getting addiction funds out the door.

Other bills look to develop school curriculum to help students understand the dangers of opioid use, require healthcare facilities to provide Narcan upon discharge to patients admitted for opioid abuse, and to increase access to addiction treatments for inmates.

