MEDFORD, Ore. — The first snowfall of the season is upon us however, it’s a bit behind schedule. Snowfall in higher elevations typically starts around October 3 but last years snow fall happened on September 15.
Meteorologists tell us there’s nothing to be concerned about with the delayed snow.
Crater Lake had its first bout of snow on Friday, and Friday evening could mean Mount Ashland will see its first bit of snow this season.
“It may be really only for the highest elevations so even then it’s not gonna be a whole lot,” Mike Petrucelli, Meteorologist for National Weather Service said.”Crater Lake rim for example, even earlier we had a little bit of a burst of precip that came through and it left a little bit.”
Petrucelli says the snow that will probably stick will be on cooler surfaces like grass or plants.
The snow is supposed to be short lived though. Petrucelli says we still have a few more weeks before we’ll start seeing a transition into winter weather.
