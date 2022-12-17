‘First Story’ house coming to Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford family will be the recipient of a new home next year. It’s thanks to a partnership between Oregon-based non-profit First Story and Access.

First Story works to help bridge the gap for low-income families to get to home ownership. It provides affordable home loans for qualified families to move into a new home.

The home will be in an east Medford community called Delta Estates.

“We’re just proud to be just one solution to helping families and their cycle of generational poverty and really start being a part of the different socioeconomic community, and having an opportunity to raise their family a little differently than what they might have had a chance to do before,” said First Story Executive Director, Claire Duncan.

Hayden Homes, the largest private homebuilder in the Pacific Northwest will build the home.

Access will identify the southern Oregon family who will get to call the property home.