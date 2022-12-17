‘First Story’ house coming to Rogue Valley

Posted by Jenna King December 16, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford family will be the recipient of a new home next year. It’s thanks to a partnership between Oregon-based non-profit First Story and Access.

First Story works to help bridge the gap for low-income families to get to home ownership. It provides affordable home loans for qualified families to move into a new home.

The home will be in an east Medford community called Delta Estates.

“We’re just proud to be just one solution to helping families and their cycle of generational poverty and really start being a part of the different socioeconomic community, and having an opportunity to raise their family a little differently than what they might have had a chance to do before,” said First Story Executive Director, Claire Duncan.

Hayden Homes, the largest private homebuilder in the Pacific Northwest will build the home.

Access will identify the southern Oregon family who will get to call the property home.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content