Food cookoff competition featuring local Black-owned restaurants coming to Medford Friday

MEDFORD, Ore — Black Alliance and Social Empowerment “Base,” is hosting a food cookoff competition featuring Black-owned restaurants on Friday.
The “grill and chill event” will start around 6:00pm and be held at the Backyard location on the 800 block of S. Riverside (near WINCO). Six Black-owned restaurants will compete against each other while also introducing their business to the community.
“I think it’ll just be great for the community to see some of these businesses,” Vance Beach, founder of BASE told NBC5. “To see their skills, see what they offer, their food, and at the same time have a fun competition.”
BASE says each chef will be given the same ingredients and will have to cook up a dish in 30 minutes.
Donation to BASE is required for entry into the event. It’ll be first come, first serve and guests will be given wristbands. Money will also be raised for scholarships for the organization’s “AfroScoutz.”
More information on the event can be found here: The Cookout “Grill & Chill Challenge”
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]