Food cookoff competition featuring local Black-owned restaurants coming to Medford Friday

MEDFORD, Ore — Black Alliance and Social Empowerment “Base,”  is hosting a food cookoff competition featuring Black-owned restaurants on Friday.

The “grill and chill event” will start around 6:00pm and be held at the Backyard location on the 800 block of S. Riverside (near WINCO). Six Black-owned restaurants will compete against each other while also introducing their business to the community.

“I think it’ll just be great for the community to see some of these businesses,” Vance Beach, founder of BASE told NBC5. “To see their skills, see what they offer, their food, and at the same time have a fun competition.” 

 BASE says each chef will be given the same ingredients and will have to cook up a dish in 30 minutes.

Donation to BASE is required for entry into the event. It’ll be first come, first serve and guests will be given wristbands. Money will also be raised for scholarships for the organization’s “AfroScoutz.”

More information on the event can be found here: The Cookout “Grill & Chill Challenge”

