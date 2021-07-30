Home
COVID-19 surge has Asante delaying many elective surgeries

Medford, Ore. —Local hospitals are beginning to feel the impact of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Asante spokesperson Lauren Van Sickle tells us the hospital is now rescheduling most elective surgeries.

This time last month, the hospital was averaging 8 to 10 Covid patients a day. Now that number is up to 54. It’s causing a backlog of patients, as more beds are being used to treat Covid patients in poor health.

“It affects our whole health system as well as our community because patients who want to come in for a surgery and have a surgery and have it rescheduled, that impacts their lives and we don’t take that lightly,” said Van Sickle.

Van Sickle says it’s not rescheduling elective surgeries for people with life-threatening conditions. She urges those who have not been vaccinated to get it now.

