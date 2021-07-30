Former Medford babysitter headed to prison for 6+ years after abusing baby girl

MEDFORD, Ore — A former babysitter has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for physically abusing a baby in 2017.
Alicia Gunn changed to a guilty plea Thursday after a four year court case battle. She was sentenced to 80 months, a little over 6.5 years, in prison for second degree assault.
Gunn was watching then 8-month old baby Autumn for a friend on August 11th, 2017. Medford Police found the baby breathing but unconscious, and believed she was shaken by Gunn.
The mother, Angellic Laughlin, shared her thoughts in court Thursday that her daughter is still recovering from her injuries, but is doing better than what doctors anticipated.
“I hope to all who is listening to this, this little girl is a warrior and a fighter,” Laughlin said in court. ” She has beaten every odd that these doctors told her she faced.”
Gunn has also been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution.
RELATED STORY: Mother speaks out about baby who was allegedly shaken
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]