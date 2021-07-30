Home
Former Medford babysitter headed to prison for 6+ years after abusing baby girl

MEDFORD, Ore — A former babysitter has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for physically abusing a baby in 2017.

Alicia Gunn changed to a guilty plea Thursday after a four year court case battle. She was sentenced to 80 months, a little over 6.5 years, in prison for second degree assault. 

Gunn was watching then 8-month old baby Autumn for a friend on August 11th, 2017. Medford Police found the baby breathing but unconscious, and believed she was shaken by Gunn.

The mother, Angellic Laughlin, shared her thoughts in court Thursday that her daughter is still recovering from her injuries, but is doing better than what doctors anticipated.

“I hope to all who is listening to this, this little girl is a warrior and a fighter,” Laughlin said in court. ” She has beaten every odd that these doctors told her she faced.”

Gunn has also been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution.

