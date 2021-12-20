Founders of Butler Automotive Group in Ashland to retire, selling business to Eugene auto company

ASHLAND, Ore – Butler Automotive Group announced that its founders will be retiring from the industry after 45 years, and will officially sell the company this week.

The company announced the retirement of founders Chuck and Linda Butler Monday afternoon. Effective Thursday December 16th, Butler Ford, Acura, Hyundai, and Kia will be turned over to Kiefer Automotive Group based in Eugene.

Butler Ford and Butler Acura company names will remain the same according to Kiefer. Butler Kia will be changed to Kia Medford, and Butler Hyundai will soon be Hyundai Medford

.

“It took us a few years to find the perfect auto group to take over the helm of our dealerships,” Chuck Butler, founder and president of Butler Automotive Group said in a press release. “We were looking specifically for a smaller, like-minded organization that will continue with our deep and ongoing commitment to our employees, customers, and the community. John and Corinne Kiefer, just like Linda and I, are active in day-to-day operations of their dealerships. Importantly, our stores in both Medford and Ashland will continue under the current management teams and staff overseen by General Manager, Warren Cooper.”

According to the release, Kiefer launched in October of 1994. It currently has 15 car dealerships across Oregon, Idaho, and California – staffed with more than 600 employees.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Butler and the long-standing reputation they have in the marketplace,” said John Kiefer, president of Kiefer Automotive Group. The good people and managers of Butler will stay the same.”