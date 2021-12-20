6.2 mag earthquake strikes off northern California coast, no tsunami warning issued

December 20, 2021
EUREKA, Calif — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 45 miles SW of Eureka Monday afternoon.
Officials say it was reported shortly after 12:10 off the coast of Petrolia. The depth was about four miles and a tsunami is not expected according to the National Tsunami Warning Survey.
Below is the official earthquake information from the NTWC:
———————————-
Location: 45 miles SW of Eureka, California
Lat: 40.26 N
Lon: 124.641 W
Magnitude: 6.2
Origin Time: 2021-12-20 12:10 PST
Depth: 4 miles
———————————-
* This will be the only U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center
message issued for this event unless additional information
becomes available.
* The location and magnitude are based on preliminary information.
* Further information will be issued by the United States
Geological Survey (earthquake.usgs.gov) or the appropriate
regional seismic network.

