6.2 mag earthquake strikes off northern California coast, no tsunami warning issued

EUREKA, Calif — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 45 miles SW of Eureka Monday afternoon. EUREKA, Calif — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 45 miles SW of Eureka Monday afternoon.

Officials say it was reported shortly after 12:10 off the coast of Petrolia. The depth was about four miles and a tsunami is not expected according to the National Tsunami Warning Survey.

Below is the official earthquake information from the NTWC:

———————————- Location: 45 miles SW of Eureka, California Lat: 40.26 N Lon: 124.641 W Magnitude: 6.2 Origin Time: 2021-12-20 12:10 PST Depth: 4 miles ———————————-

* This will be the only U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message issued for this event unless additional information becomes available.

* The location and magnitude are based on preliminary information. * Further information will be issued by the United States Geological Survey ( earthquake.usgs.gov ) or the appropriate regional seismic network.