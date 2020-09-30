Four new faces in Medford mayor race

MEDFORD, Or.- For the first time in more than a decade… Medford residents will choose between *four mayoral candidates this november.
Medford mayor Gary Wheeler is not running for re-election, so the ballot this November will have some new names on it.
NBC5 News spoke with each of the candidates about what they think makes them the best fit for mayor.
Four men have filed for the non-partisan position.
City councilor Clay Bearnson is a Medford business owner.
He says his lack of party affiliation in this time of partisan politics gives him objectivity that sets him apart.
“I have witnessed partisan politics shape- still shaping our public policy and I’m a registered independent, I am not beholdened to either side’s platform, and I’m able to look at things from the most objective perspective,” Bearnson said.
The only candidate without city experience is a political newcomer.
James Huddleston is a convicted felon with numerous DUI’s. He has no background in politics, but he says that makes him a voice for the people.
“What gives me an advantage, is that I listen to the people. And the people are going to get their say,” Huddleston stated.
Former Medford police chief Randy Sparacino retired last year after decades with the agency. But this is his first foray into politics.
“I started at the very bottom of the Medford police department and worked my way up to the chief position, so I’ve been in varying different leadership positions and I believe those different leadership positions are what make me unique qualified,” Sparacino said.
City councilor and navy veteran Kevin Stine believes Medford’s next mayor should be more open and accountable with the public. He believes he’s the man for that job.
“That’s the role here. It’s not about the day to day operations, we can hire people for that. It’s about going out and meeting with the news media and answering questions and being accountable to everyone as a whole,” Stine commented.
The voter registration deadline is October 13th and the general election is November 3rd.
Gary Wheeler was first elected Medford mayor in 2004.
He first got involved with the city through the Medford Urban Renewal Agency Board back in 1991.
