Home
Free bike helmet event for kids this weekend in Medford

Free bike helmet event for kids this weekend in Medford

Local ,

MEDFORD, Ore — A local bike activist is giving away about 200 helmets to kids in partnership with Familia Unida.

The event will be held at the Youth71 Firehouse located on 8th and Lincoln Saturday. Each family will be limited to one helmet per child.

Brian Stewart, who is the organizer of the event, said that he wanted kids to be safe riding after he suffered a traumatic head injury years ago.

“I didn’t want anybody to have a reason why their kid didn’t have a helmet,” Brian Stewart, organizer of the event, told NBC5. “This way I can make a difference, see how many helmets, I can get on kids heads.” 

More information about the event, can be found here: Familia Unida Bike Builders

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »