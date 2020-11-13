Free credit counseling to fire victims

MEDFORD, ORE — With many still left struggling after Jackson County’s wildfires, one community agency is offering a free program to help them rebuild.
Medford’s Consumer Credit Counseling Service, is implementing free credit counseling to people impacted by the fires.
The goal is to rebuild their credit, so when an apartment or home comes available, they are able to qualify.
CCCS counseling sessions are free, one on one and can be held remotely.
They are conducted with highly trained staff, provided in both English and Spanish and are completely confidential.
According to CCCS’s Executive Director, “We looked around and said as an agency, what can we do, what skills do we have that we can bring to the table that can help those who are in need?”
The counseling is being supported by grants, from Rogue Credit Union, All Care, the West Family Foundation and Jackson Care Connect.
To make an appointment, please visit www.improvedcredit.org
