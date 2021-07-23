FWNF: Prescribed burns months prior, protected communities from Bootleg fire

BLY, Ore — Prescribed burns in the Freemont Winema National Forest earlier this year, prevented the Bootleg fire from spreading even more according to the United States Forest Service.
Klamath Tribes and other fire crews completed a 7,000 acre prescribed burn to help protect private timber lands and the Sycan Estates community.
“Fuels treatments have included fuels reduction with both mechanical equipment for thinning and prescribed fire,” USFS said in a release. “While there was an especially short window to safely complete prescribed fire during the spring of 2021, those areas treated fared well during the fire. ”
Officials say the difference between treated and untreated lands are clearly noticeable.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]