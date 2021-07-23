Home
FWNF: Prescribed burns months prior, protected communities from Bootleg fire

BLY, Ore — Prescribed burns in the Freemont Winema National Forest earlier this year, prevented the Bootleg fire from spreading even more according to the United States Forest Service.

Klamath Tribes and other fire crews completed a 7,000 acre prescribed burn to help protect private timber lands and the Sycan Estates community.

“Fuels treatments have included fuels reduction with both mechanical equipment for thinning and prescribed fire,” USFS said in a release. “While there was an especially short window to safely complete prescribed fire during the spring of 2021, those areas treated fared well during the fire. ”

Officials say the difference between treated and untreated lands are clearly noticeable.

 The fire started on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest back on July 6, 2021. Officials confirmed it started because of lightning on Fuego Mountain.

