G.P. awards $55,000 in grants to renovate Blind George’s building

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Renovations are coming to the building that housed Blind George’s Popcorn Stand for nearly 100 years.

Two grants, totaling $55,000, will be used to create two studio apartments above the old business, as well as an updated sprinkler system. The building is located in historic downtown Grants Pass and was built in 1900.

Grants Pass City Council approved the grants on Wednesday. The grant is funded through the city’s Building Renovation Loan and Grant Program.

After a lengthy search for a buyer, without success, Blind George’s closed in January.

