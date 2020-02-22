Home
Suspicious device deemed a hoax in Klamath County

SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. – A suspicious device found behind a Klamath County building turned out to be a hoax.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on February 21, a propane company worker went behind a Sprague River business to fill a propane tank. That’s where the worker found a suspicious device.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the business at about 12:45 p.m. As a precaution, nearby buildings were evacuated.

At the scene, Sheriff Chris Kaber called Oregon State Police experts in Central Point. Together, they determined the device was a hoax. It was then taken by deputies for further investigation.

