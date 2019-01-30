‘Get Ready Rogue’ wants to help you get prepared for a disaster

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — “Get Ready Rogue” is a new campaign that wants to make sure the people of Josephine County are prepared and ready for an emergency.
Emergency Management says it’s still in the beginning stages, but it plans to work with local businesses to have a list of emergency supplies readily available in stores for purchase.
It will also launch a “Preparedness University,” a class that residence can take to go from not prepared at all, to prepared for up to three weeks.
“It’s going to be a multi-faceted approach to communicating with the public,” said Rikki Perrin, Emergency Services Education and Outreach Coordinator. “People learn in all different kinds of ways, they receive information in different kinds of ways, so we’re gonna try and tackle that from multiple angles and reach as many people as we can.”
They will also be selling “go kits” filled with all the supplies you need to survive for three days.
If you want more information on how to be prepared, you can visit rvem.org, or you can head to the Josephine County website, and go to the Emergency Management page.