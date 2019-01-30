How your phone can save you from a tsunami

MEDFORD, Ore. — Those living in coastal communities have a resource to be prepared in the event of a tsunami.
It’s called the NANOOS Visualization Tsunami Evacuation smartphone app. It was created by the Northwest Association of Networked Ocean Observing Systems (NANOOS), and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
They recently gave their app a facelift.
It provides an at-a-glance view of tsunami hazard zones along the coast of Oregon and Washington.
“A person can be traveling the coast of Oregon or Washington and be able to easily identify whether they’re in a tsunami zone or not,” said Jonathan Allan of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, “and then from there figure out where they need to go to reach safety.”
Users can see if they are in an evacuation zone, plan evacuation routes, and print and save customized evacuation brochures.
The app is free and available now in the iTunes App Store and Google Play.