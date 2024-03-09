Gold City waiting for signature on bills to help fund water system revamp

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Gold Hill is waiting on the governor’s signature on a pair of senate bills that will help allocate funds to replace and improve their main water line.

SB 1530 and 1537 are part of Governor Kotek’s housing package. But it will also help Gold Hill improve their water systems, which city officials say have been neglected for years. They also say the current main water line is too small and that water treatment facilities need to be re-vamped.

The city has struggled in the past with its water and wastewater system, to where at times some areas would be issued boil advisories before using their water. If Governor Kotek signs the bills, that could mean a $1 million infusion for Gold Hill’s water system.

