Gold Hill structure fire is a ‘total loss’

GOLD HILL, Ore. — A structure fire in Gold Hill Sunday night is a total loss, according to Jackson County Fire District #3.
The fire was called in just before 9 p.m. on Upper River Road. In a relatively rural area, firefighters responded to the scene within 20 minutes.
When firefighters arrived, they took a defensive response, as the fire had been burning for quite some time, hidden on a hill surrounded by trees.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
