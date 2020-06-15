Over 8 lbs of meth seized by Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team detectives seized just over eight pounds of methamphetamine Sunday evening from a 34-year-old man from Harbor City, Calif.
Wesley Gutierrez was arrested in relation to a large scale drug investigation. According to DINT, Gutierrez had been traveling to Roseburg in recent weeks. After detectives issued a search warrant, they found about eight pounds of meth in the 300 block of West Harvard Ave. in Roseburg.
Gutierrez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail and charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.
The investigation in ongoing.
