Gov. Brown warns of potential COVID-19 spike after holiday weekend

SALEM, Ore. — From Labor Day COVID-19 warnings and hot temperatures, to police accountability and relief funding, Oregon Governor Kate Brown spoke about a little bit of everything in a press conference Friday morning.
Jackson County was specifically mentioned, saying they are concerned with the high case numbers coming out of southern Oregon. The governor also warned about a potential spike in cases over Labor Day weekend, asking people to be cautious. She said her goal is to get students back in the classroom sooner, rather than later.
“As you make your plans for labor day. Please don’t let your fatigue with these restrictions take us away from our collective goal of reducing infection and preventing deaths,” Gov. Brown said.
Governor Brown also asked people to be cautious of hot temperatures over the weekend, especially during fire season.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.