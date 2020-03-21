Home
Gov. Kate Brown putting together stay at home order

Starting next week a new order will be in place within the state of Oregon similar to California’s Shelter in Place Order.

While there is no official order taken by Gov. Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury they say they are working on details, which the state plans on announcing Monday, March 23, 2020.

Gov. Kate Brown is calling the prospective plan a stay at home order.

It’s unclear if the stay at home order will impact all of Oregon, or specifically hard hit areas.

As of now the state is recommending people to stay at home during the weekend, unless absolutely necessary.

KOBI-5 is monitoring this story and will update our viewers when more information comes available.

