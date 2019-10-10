Home
Grants pass considers ‘Kitty Cap’

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass is considering limiting the amount of cats per households within city limits. The city says in the last decade the feral cat problem has gotten out of control.

The ordinance has been nicknamed the ‘Kitty Cap.’  The city is hoping a cap for each household will help lower the population of strays, but it isn’t saying what the cap would be.

Many feral cats are not spayed or neutered, so they are reproducing at a fast rate, but not everyone thinks a ‘kitty cap’ is the best solution.

“I am okay if those cats are released back into the areas. I really don’t see feral kitties being that big of a problem if they are spayed and neutered living in colonies. For me they are no different than a squirrel or a raccoon or a possum, they’re still a wild animal,” Margaret Varner, Rogue Valley Human Society Executive Director, said.

Rogue Valley Humane Society has been capturing stray cats and spaying and neutering them. However, being a non-profit, they say they just don’t have the funding to keep up with the numbers.

While there has not been an official vote yet, the city will discuss the proposed ordinance again in the next couple months.

Grants Pass already has a law limiting the amount of dogs per household. The limit is three.

