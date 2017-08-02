Grants Pass nurse practitioner tragically passes away

Grants Pass, Ore.- The Grants Pass community is mourning the loss of a local nurse practitioner.
Raymond Millette died in a motorcycle accident Friday in the hills near Galice. His death comes just five weeks after his father was killed the same way.
The tragedy has left those who know the family in shock. Millette grew up in Southern Oregon then served in the army before returning.
There’s no word, yet what will happen to his practice.
