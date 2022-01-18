Grants Pass Police Dept. releases DUII arrest numbers for December ’21

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Police Department has released its DUII arrest numbers for last month.

GP Police says it joined forces with other Oregon law enforcement agencies to participate in ‘High Visibility Enforcement Operations’ directed towards keeping our roads safe by increasing patrols.

The Grants Pass Police Department says it arrested 30 people for driving under the influence.

Out of those 30 people, it says half of them were arrested around Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The department encourages people to call 9-1-1 if they suspect someone is driving under the influence.

