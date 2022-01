KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Klamath Falls elementary school has announced it’s closing its doors for a week.

Klamath County School District says Stearns Elementary School will be closed to students starting tomorrow and ending on Friday the 21st.

It says its closing because of staffing shortages.

The school district says it plans to re-open on a regular schedule next Monday.

It says the school will contact families if there are any updates or changes.