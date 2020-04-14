Home
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Private firefighting company Grayback Forestry is hiring for the upcoming fire season.

The president of the company, Michael Wheelock, says they are about 20% short on recruitment, mainly because of coronavirus.  The company has to do it’s interviews through video call or over the phone rather than in person. That’s just one of many changes it’s making.

“We still aren’t working. We shut down everything, but essential office people and a few recruiters,” said Wheelock

Grayback is also currently figuring out how it will conduct training for the new firefighters once everyone is hired for the season.

