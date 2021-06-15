Groundbreaking ceremony first step for transitional housing

TALENT, Ore. —Ground was broken Monday on the Gateway Transitional Housing Project.
The 53 space site will add transitional housing in Phoenix and Talent for families in the Phoenix-Talent School District that are still looking for housing.
It was made possible by a $1.7 million donation from the state and another separate donation from Medford-based People’s Bank.
The Talent Urban Renewal Agency, Talent’s mayor, and the community all came together to celebrate the exciting moment.
