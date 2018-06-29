Groundbreaking to begin on historic church expansion

Medford, Ore — An historic Medford church is breaking new ground this weekend after a behind the scenes battle for it’s expansion.
On Sunday at 9:15am, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will begin developing a new social hall, kitchen, classrooms, food pantry, and office.
Members of the 130 year old church had to convince the Medford Landmarks and Historic Commission to make changes to the century old building.
The church has raised two-thirds of it’s $1.75 million.
