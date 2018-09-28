Group fears historic items may be lost after Oregon Caves Chateau Renovation

A piece of Southern Oregon history is undergoing a major restoration and a local historical society is worried some of that history may be lost along the way.
“Parts of the history of this wonderful landmark building are theoretically going to leave,” said George Kramer with the “Friends of the Oregon Caves and Chateau”
There are only 2 national historic landmarks in Southern Oregon, one is Crater Lake Lodge, the other is the Oregon Caves Chateau.
Starting Sunday, the Chateau is undergoing a renovation, and Kramer is worried part of the Chateau’s history is at risk.
While the park service owns the building, the Illinois Valley Economic Development Commission owns everything not nailed down, which includes a counter and stools that date back to 1934. All of that has to go before the renovation.
“The Friends are trying, in a quick rush to raise money so we can buy them and make sure they can stay part of the Chateau for the future,” said Kramer.
Kramer says it may take as much as $20,000 to purchase the set, but it’s significance is priceless.
“It’s great that the park service is going to renovate it, we just want to make sure that when it reopens it’s the same historic building that everyone knows and loves,” said Kramer.
The ‘Friends’ are hoping to ask the Economic Development Commission for more time to raise the money they need to purchase the items.
For more information visit – www.friendsocac.org
