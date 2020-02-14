Home
Group seeks to make southern Oregon part of Idaho

Group seeks to make southern Oregon part of Idaho

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

Ore. — What if part of Oregon, joined the state of Idaho? A group in southern Oregon is petitioning to move Idaho’s border west to include a portion of the beaver state.

Organizers of the ballot title say they feel southern Oregon residents are often ignored by lawmakers. The idea would include several rural counties: Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Douglas, Klamath and more.

Petitioner Mike McCarter says rural counties tried voting legislators out, but are simply outnumbered. He believes becoming part of Idaho is a last resort.

“Idaho is very conservative in their rural values and beside the Boise area, most all of Idaho is rural. So they look at their counties differently and their people differently, as far as taking care of them,” McCarter said.

The Josephine County District Attorney prepared a ballot title, but there’s still many more steps needed, including gathering thousands of signatures and passing through Josephine County Court.

McCarter says the idea is gaining support and they plan to continue their efforts to make this happen. According to the prospective petition, the last time state lines were moved was in 1961. That was between Minnesota and North Dakota.

Ballot Title: https://www.co.josephine.or.us/SIB/files/Clerk/notice%20for%20website.pdf

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »