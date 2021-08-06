Heavy smoke, low visibility in Paisley because of rapidly growing fire

BONANZA, Ore. – There is a rapidly growing fire in Klamath County. The Yainix Fire is burning north of Bonanza, south of 140 and is estimated at 150 acres. There is also a new fire on the north side of 140 called the Walrus Fire.
The Paisley Volunteer Fire Department reports visibility in and around Paisley is virtually nothing, 30 to 50 feet max with the naked eye. Intermittent power outages have also been reported in Paisley because of high winds.
Drivers should use extreme caution if traveling on Highway 140 in that area as increased fire traffic will be in the area.