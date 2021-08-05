Medford man arrested for planning mass casualty event

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford Police arrest a man, who they say was planning a potentially catastrophic event.
Police say on July 20th, 24 year-old Kristopher Clay arrived in the Medford Police lobby to request to speak with an officer. Officials say he told the officer he was having homicidal thoughts with plans to carry them out. The officer transported Clay to the Behavioral Health Unit of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Police say the following investigation resulted in several search warrants being served in various locations in Jackson County. Police seized ammunition, firearms, tactical gear and written material, and the investigation indicated Clay made significant steps to carry out a mass casualty event.
According to officials, Clay was employed as a custodian at South Medford High School, so officials from the Medford School District were contacted. School officials, with the assistance of School Resource Officers, conducted a thorough sweep of the high school to ensure there were no active threats. Clay is no longer employed with the School District.
Clay has no known prior criminal convictions, but is prohibited from possessing firearms, due to a court order. The investigation revealed he obtained firearms through various channels.
On August 4th, Clay was taken into custody at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center just prior to his discharge, for several charges, including attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police want to note that Clay was in protective custody up to the point he was placed under arrest.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.