Three Rivers Medical Center debuts new helicopter landing pad

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Asante is celebrating the opening of a new helicopter landing pad, also known as a helistop, at Three Rivers Medical Center. The first helicopter made its landing on the pad Thursday morning.

In the past, the hospital has used its parking lot for helicopter landings, but that required a great deal of logistics from staff. Now, with a dedicated place to land just outside the back-entrance doors to the ER, the process will be more streamlined.

“This allows us to land safely to the actual emergency department which is right there, staff can come right out, collect patients or bring patients out and we can get them to a higher level of care wherever they need to go,” said the Clinical Manager at the Emergency Department, Wendy Moore.

Asante says Three Rivers Medical Center is the second busiest level 3 trauma center in Oregon and sees close to 600 trauma cases a year.

