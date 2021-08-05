Three Rivers Medical Center debuts new helicopter landing pad

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Asante is celebrating the opening of a new helicopter landing pad, also known as a helistop, at Three Rivers Medical Center. The first helicopter made its landing on the pad Thursday morning.
In the past, the hospital has used its parking lot for helicopter landings, but that required a great deal of logistics from staff. Now, with a dedicated place to land just outside the back-entrance doors to the ER, the process will be more streamlined.
“This allows us to land safely to the actual emergency department which is right there, staff can come right out, collect patients or bring patients out and we can get them to a higher level of care wherever they need to go,” said the Clinical Manager at the Emergency Department, Wendy Moore.
Asante says Three Rivers Medical Center is the second busiest level 3 trauma center in Oregon and sees close to 600 trauma cases a year.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.