Hero dog ‘Ossifer’ praised in Chiloquin shooting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A two year old Pit Bull Terrier is being considered a ‘hero’, following a shooting that happened late last week in Chiloquin.

Bridgett Glenn said her dog ‘Ossifer’ was shot multiple times during a shooting incident at a home in Chiloquin late Friday afternoon. “I would not have my son today if it wasn’t for this dog,” she said. “He has three bullet wounds, at close range, small caliber.”

The shooting is still under investigation. The name of the victim hasn’t been released, or the name of the suspect.

But Glenn said Ossifer survived three shots during the incident. “He was with my son, and some problems arose – and there was a gun involved, and he made sure that my son came out safe.”

Ossifer was shot once in his side, once in his chest, and a third bullet lodged near his heart. “We’re thinking he attacked the person, because he’s been shot three times himself,” said Glenn.

Bridgett Glenn believes the incident would have been much worse if it wasn’t for Ossifer, who she credits with saving her son’s life.

Ossifer underwent about five hours of surgery, and had to be revived once on the operating table.

He’s still considered to be in ‘critical’ condition.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970's.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle's job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90's as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

"The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story".

When he's not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

