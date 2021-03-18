Home
Hidden Valley hs football, soccer on hold due to COVID-19

GRANTS, PASS, Ore. —Hidden Valley High School Football and Boys Soccer teams seasons have been suspended, due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Three Rivers School District says all boys soccer games through the 25th are canceled.

The same goes for all football games through the 26th.

The district says information about a potential reopening schedule will be released after spring break.

