Jackson County sets new fees for Joseph Stewart park

JACKSON CO., Ore — Fees have been set for Joseph Stewart Park that’s newly managed by Jackson County.
The fee schedule was finalized during Jackson county’s weekly board of commissioners meeting Wednesday. Road and parks director John Vial says its similar to the previous state park costs and comparable to the price of other recreation areas in the Rogue Valley.
“We expect to have a very busy summer season, we’re excited for the opportunity,” Vial told NBC5. “We think the customers are going to have a great time at the park.”
The fee for a tent site without a power source or sewer is $25 a night and $30 with water and electricity. More information on booking a reservation can be located on the county’s website: https://jacksoncountyor.org/parks/Camping/Joseph-Stewart-County-Park
