Hiking trails reopen to public, including Table Rock

MEDFORD, Ore. — With restrictions easing up around the county, the Bureau of Land Management announced the Medford District is increasing recreational access, including many popular hiking trails.
Starting June 1, Table Rocks Trails, Cathedral Hills Trails, Eight Dollar Mountain Boardwalk and Dollar Mountain Trails are open to the public.
“We are excited to reopen many of our popular developed recreation sites in the Medford District.” said Elizabeth Burghard, Medford District Manager. “These sites provide easy access for local residents to get outside and enjoy our public lands. We appreciate the public’s patience while these sites were closed.”
The Bureau is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to monitor the pandemic and is using a ‘phased approach’ to reopen. Previously, Elderberry Flat Campground and Mountain View Boat Ramp at Hyatt Lake were reopened. Other site open, include Rogue River recreation section and day use sites, Mountain of the Rogue Trails, Pacific Crest Trail, Rogue River Trail, and dozens of other trails on BLM lands in southern Oregon.
The Provolt Recreation Site and Hyatt Lake Developed Campground remain closed.
