OnTrack premieres new art mural in downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – On West Main Street in downtown Medford, some new artwork being displayed on the OnTrack building.

A whole mural has been painted on the southwest parking lot wall of the non-profit building. It aims to capture Southern Oregon’s likeness with the Rogue River displayed, and the Western Meadowlark; the state bird. The artist behind the mural is Casillas Oliver. The mural is intended to inspire joy but Oliver said that it will mean different things for everyone.

“I know all of the people have their own interpretations that they will have, even if it is written something that explains the mural,” Oliver explained. “And that’s the beauty of art.”

Oliver said he was happy to work on this project and that it will be seen by people coming into OnTrack, for behavioral and mental health treatments.

