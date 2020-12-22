Historic bridge gets Christmas makeover

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —One organization is doing its best to keep the holiday spirit alive this year, it’s decorating a historical landmark for Christmas.
Christmas on a covered bridge, was first done last year.
The organizers loved the reaction from the local community so much, it plans to make it an annual holiday tradition.
Lights, ornaments, trees, even presents, just a few of the things brightening up a historic landmark in the Applegate Valley, for the second year in a row.
“Why not, lets decorate the bridge, we have a lot of friends who came, out to help and we’re very happy that we’ve done so,” says Laura Ahern, President of McKee Bridge.
Located just off Upper Applegate Road, the over a century old McKee Bridge, is the second oldest covered bridge in Oregon.
The non-profit, McKee Bridge Historical Society lit up the bridge, picnic shelter, and star ranger station, in Jacksonville this past weekend.
The event featured Christmas Carols, hand crafted ornaments, and even free hot chocolate.
“Well it gave us something to do, because of COVID, we wanted to come out, and just kind of see the lights, and see the old bridge,” says Grants Pass resident, Jerry Brown.”
The bridge is owned by Jackson County, but its been the responsibility of local volunteers and the historical society to keep it open.
“We feel quite lucky that we’ve been able to preserve it, and keep it open for the public to enjoy,” says Ahern.
The small group hopes the idea will bring attention to the bridge, and bring a little holiday cheer, in what’s been a tough year.
“We want people to know about it and appreciate it, come on out and enjoy the lights and have a free hot beverage,” says Ahern
If you missed the lights this weekend, they will be lighting up the bridge again on Christmas Eve from 4 to 10.
