How to stay safe while lighting fireworks for the 4th of July

MEDFORD, Ore. – Before you start lighting your own fireworks, it’s important to be safe.

Medford Fire said to clear a large area, to ensure they don’t catch other items on fire.

When lighting fireworks, stay a safe distance away, once they’re ignited.

Have a bucket of water handy and soak fireworks and sparklers in the bucket, after they’re out.

“For discarding fireworks, you want to discard those in a non-combustible container, you don’t want to throw those in plastic garage containers, dumpsters especially when they’re up next to a building those can spread very easily to buildings and cause a lot of damage and put people at risk,” MFD deputy fire marshal Tanner Fairrington said.

Fairrington said to keep kids at a safe distance from fireworks as well.

If a firework doesn’t light when you try to ignite it, he said do not try to do it again, instead put it in the bucket of water.

