Red flag warning ramps up potential of fires as holiday festivities begin

MEDFORD, Ore. – The National Weather Service in Medford issuing a Red Flag Warning affecting most of southern Oregon.

It’s in effect from two this afternoon to eight this evening.

The Red Flag Warning, also known as a fire weather warning, is issued when dry hot conditions are being met with wind.

That can increase the risk for fires.

The NWS said north winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour will be present along with gusts of 15 to 25 miles per hour.

This is for Josephine, Jackson, and far eastern Curry counties and includes; Medford, Jacksonville, Ashland, Shady Cove, Grants Pass, Selma, Williams, and Galice.

ODF Southwest said with it being Fourth of July, there is already added concern for potential fires.

“This week with 4th of July we do naturally see an risk for fires because people are doing things like grilling outside, they’re lighting fireworks and doing these things that have a heat or spark fire element to them,” ODF Southwest Natalie Weber. “And so with the conditions we’re seeing on top of that, it really is a little bit of a cause for concern and it did get our attention.”

‘Medford Parks and Recreation’ even closed Prescott Park today to reduce fire risk.

The ‘Douglas Electric Cooperative’ said customers could see power outages as part of fire mitigation during critical fire weather conditions.

Jackson County Expo leadership tells us the Red Flag Warning may effect fireworks plans at ‘Boomfest‘ tonight.

We’ll tell you more about that shortly.

