Huge turnout for Gem the Rogue Gem and Geology Club’s Gem and Mineral Sale

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Rogue Gem and Geology Club was taking people back to the stone age on November 5th.

The club’s Gem and Mineral Sale featured over 20-vendors from Seattle, Central California, and all places in between offering a wide variety of the best gems, fossils, and crystals around.

The event also had gold panning and rock polishing demonstrations as well as a silent auction featuring unique pieces.

The Gem and Mineral Sale continues on November 6th from 10 to 4 pm at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.