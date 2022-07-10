Huge turnout for Meadowlark Comic Con

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Comic fans from around the region gathered for the Meadowlark Comic-Con on July 9th, at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

The convention was filled with attendees cosplaying as their favorite characters. Attendees had the opportunity to see some amazing artwork from artists in our area and around the nation.

There were also appearances from people who have been in popular moves like 2018s The Predator and Star Wars.

“The kids are funny because they’re not old enough to have been allowed to see the movie, but they’ve seen it. And the ones who have seen it always have the best questions about the movie so I almost want to encourage people to bring their kids who have seen the movie who shouldn’t have seen the movie,” said Brian A. Prince who played The Predator in the 2018 film.

Prince says he was happy to be a part of the convention to celebrate the film with fans. He says seeing how the film has impacted people has made his work feel truly worth it.