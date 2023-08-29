‘I Have a Dream’ Speech turns 60 years old

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today marks the 60-year anniversary of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s ‘I have a dream’ speech.

At the Lincoln Memorial, thousands of people attended the ‘March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom’ event.

Dr. King delivered one of the most iconic speeches, demanding civil rights and the end of racism.

60 years later the themes and points in the speech are still relevant.

On Saturday, a gunman in Jacksonville, Florida killed three black people in a racially motivated attack.

He reportedly posted racist writings and had a rifle with a Swastika on it, that he turned on himself after his attack.

For a local woman who met MLK in the south in her youth, this weekend was truly horrifying.

Geneva Craig “Who influenced him? Who? Where did he get the information that he got? Was he really thinking? Just feeling hatred and emotion because he got fed something from someone else? It’s sad.”

Craig has spoken at many local rallies and remembrances for Dr. King.

She’s also won statewide awards for her community service.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.