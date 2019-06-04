Home
Improving safety for those with dementia

MEDFORD, Ore. — An event aimed at improving safety for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia is being held in Medford this week.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue officials are partnering with California Oregon Regional Search and Rescue to give information and tips for caregivers to keep loved ones safe.

The free seminar will be held June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smullin Center on the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center campus.

“Each person has their own specific behaviors,” said search and rescue specialist Kimberly Kelly. “Alzheimer’s patients not only have behaviors that are unique to the disease process but they often behave in a variety of different ways than you or I might.”

The event is open to the public but seating is limited, and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

