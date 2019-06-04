Washington State wildfire grows to 5,000 acres

BEVERLY, Wash. – Some residents in Grant County, Washington are evacuating ahead of a fast-moving wildfire.
The 243 Fire started near the town of Beverly along the Columbia River on Monday night.
By Tuesday afternoon, the fire was estimated to be about 5,000 acres in size.
Several areas around the fire were closed to the public as Level 3 evacuations were issued five miles south of Royal City. As of noon Tuesday, about 25 residences were in danger, but there were no homes damaged. However, several outbuildings were destroyed.
Firefighting efforts will continue into Tuesday night with winds of up to 20 miles-per-hour fanning the flames during a period of low humidity.