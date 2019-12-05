Incarcerated youth learn ukulele skills and create album

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A group of young men at a local youth correctional facility are getting an opportunity for a fresh start with some unfamiliar practices.
About a dozen teens at the Rogue Valley Correctional Facility in Grants Pass are sharing their journey through the strum of a ukulele.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to learn new things,” said 17-year old Brandon. He’s been at the facility for about one and a half years.
Counselor Steve Mounce has led the ukulele group since 2014, teaching the teens a number of songs.
“We are here to teach kids skillsets,” said Mounce. “If we can teach them how to play music, they’ll probably play the rest of their life and they’ll probably won’t commit as many crimes.”
They’ve played in national competitions, events at the facility and even for volunteers. Mounce said 60-80 kids at the facility have learned to play.
“I got one on a unit that I play,” said 18-year old Morgan. “I’ve gotten way better. When I first started I didn’t know any chords or nothing and now if you tell me what key the song is in, I can play it.”
With about two weeks to go in the program for Morgan, he’s taking the skills he’s learned out into the real world, but it’s not all he’s walking away with. After the kids leave the program, they’ll be taking home a ukulele of their own.
Morgan will be the first to walk away from the program with his own instrument. All of it is made possible through a Christmas album the group has created over the past year.
“I’ve told my family about this you know, and they seem pretty proud about this you know, it’s cool,” said Brandon.
Through the program, Mounce said he’s seen kids like Brandon transform. He said the program gives an opportunity for the teens to see life in new ways.
“This is a great opportunity for us to focus on these better parts of them so that they can learn that there’s so much more than the reasons why they got here and they can look forward to doing great things when they get out,” said Mounce.
“I’m trying to grow, I’m trying to let the time count that I do here, taking advantage of all the resources and opportunities like this one,” said Brandon.
They are selling the album for $5. For every 30 CDs they sell, they can buy one ukulele. Their goal is to sell 500. You can buy the CD at Evangel or Great Northwest Music in Grants Pass.
