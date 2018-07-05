Internationally recognized Medford glassblower bringing his talents back to the community

Chris Hurley, of Hurley Glass, just returned from Murano, Italy where he got to showcase the 63 unique color goblets, as part of his collaboration with art supplier Trautman Art Glass.
“I felt honored that such a prestigious company wanted to bring my colors to life,” Hurley said.
This month, he’s bringing that showcase to the Rogue Valley. He’s holding his first solo show at the Walton Art House in Ashland. The event kicks off with the First Friday Event on Friday July 6th at 5 p.m. It will run through July 15th.
Hurley said the showcase is not about finding new customers. He’s just excited to share his art with other art appreciators in southern Oregon.
“People are surprised when they see the finished work. There’s usually a story that comes out of it,” Hurley said. “Each piece has a real meaning for me.”
But more than the showcase, Hurley’s also ready to reveal his next project; teaching.
“It’s maybe one of my my next big project is to bring glassblowing here to the valley,” Hurley said. “To teach and share and inspire, network with other artists. I think all art can be worked with together.”
This next step is something his wife Joanna is confident he’ll excel at.
“Chris has this connection with not just the glass, but also with people,” Joanna Hurley said. “He loves to share.”
For more information about Hurley Glass or to reach out about glassblowing classes, you can contact Chris through his website or on Instagram @hurleyglass.
