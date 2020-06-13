IV Lions Club to host fundraiser for fallen firefighters

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Residents in the Illinois Valley can support fallen firefighters Saturday.
The Illinois Valley Lions Club is holding a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13. There will be a car wash, food trucks, bake sale and can & bottle drive.
Organizers said they wanted to honor Devin Tandy, the 43-year-old volunteer firefighter who was killed outside his Cave Junction home last month.
“Instead of just raising money for one fallen firefighter,” said fundraiser organizer Richard Milner, “we decided we were gonna do it for all fallen firefighters.”
The fundraiser will be at the IV Lions Club building at 110 N Redwood Highway. Residents are asked to bring their own face masks but hand sanitizer will be provided.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).