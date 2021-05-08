Jackson Co. Fair still on as planned this summer

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — The Jackson County Fair is planning to return to the Expo this summer, following a disruption in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Fair is scheduled for July 14th-18th. Organizers are developing a plan to space out rides, vendors, and seating outdoors to ensure proper distancing.
“The bonus about having a mobile amusement park or a carnival, is that we can actually space the grounds in ways that people will not have to be in crowds at all,” Helen Funk, director of the Jackson County Expo told NBC5 news. “We have a pretty solid idea as to what our capacity numbers are in the various sections of the grounds.”
Funk says they’re working with the Jackson County Public Health Department on ways to operate if the County is in low, moderate, or high risk. Following Governor Brown’s announcement earlier this week, Funk doesn’t anticipate a return to extreme risk – which would prevent any outdoor events.
“I just would really like to see us go to moderate at least.”
In anticipation capacity restrictions remain for the current risk levels, Funk says guests will need to pre-purchase tickets. The date for the sale has yet to be announced.
“When you’re on the grounds, you’re going to feel an openness that hasn’t been there before,” Funk said. “We’re going to be changing the layout of the carnival itself.
“It’s going to feel different, but its going to be a celebration.”
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]