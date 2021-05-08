Home
Jackson Co. Fair still on as planned this summer

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — The Jackson County Fair is planning to return to the Expo this summer, following a disruption in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Fair is scheduled for July 14th-18th. Organizers are developing a plan to space out rides, vendors, and seating outdoors to ensure proper distancing.

The bonus about having a mobile amusement park or a carnival, is that we can actually space the grounds in ways that people will not have to be in crowds at all,” Helen Funk, director of the Jackson County Expo told NBC5 news. “We have a pretty solid idea as to what our capacity numbers are in the various sections of the grounds.”

Funk says they’re working with the Jackson County Public Health Department on ways to operate if the County is in low, moderate, or high risk. Following Governor Brown’s announcement earlier this week, Funk doesn’t anticipate a return to extreme risk – which would prevent any outdoor events.

“I just would really like to see us go to moderate at least.”

In anticipation capacity restrictions remain for the current risk levels, Funk says guests will need to pre-purchase tickets. The date for the sale has yet to be announced.

“When you’re on the grounds, you’re going to feel an openness that hasn’t been there before,” Funk said. “We’re going to be changing the layout of the carnival itself.

“It’s going to feel different, but its going to be a celebration.”

 

